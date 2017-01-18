Photo Coverage: Greenhouse Theater Center Presents the Chicago...
Greenhouse Theater Center is pleased to conclude its Solo Celebration! Series with the Chicago premiere of John Walch's savagely funny one-man show CIRCUMFERENCE OF A SQUIRREL, directed by Artistic Director Jacob Harvey and starring Will Allan . CIRCUMFERENCE OF A SQUIRREL will play January 13 - February 12, 2017 at The Greenhouse Theater Center , 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago.
