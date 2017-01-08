Pedestrian dies in Garfield Ridge crash
A 66-year-old man died early Sunday after he was struck by a sedan in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, Chicago police said. About 1:40 a.m., a 55-year-old man driving a Nissan Altima was traveling south in the 5200 block of South Cicero Avenue when he hit the 66-year-old man.
