Parolee charged with violent crime sp...

Parolee charged with violent crime spree on Southwest Side

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A south suburban man on parole for a gun conviction has been charged with robbing five people over five days on the Southwest Side in November, shooting one of his victims in the face and stealing another's car, according to Chicago police. Isaiah Scaife, 19, was arrested Monday at his home in the 14300 block of South Eggelston Avenue in Riverdale and charged with attempted murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 min mdbuilder 62,677
white man kidnapped 3 min Sickening 6
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Well Well 1,471,566
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 32 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,739
outrage white man tortured in chicago 46 min WHERE IS CNN 1
Are democrats destroyed? 51 min Guest 167
Shoot Back 11 hr ThomasA 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,859

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC