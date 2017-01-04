Parolee charged with violent crime spree on Southwest Side
A south suburban man on parole for a gun conviction has been charged with robbing five people over five days on the Southwest Side in November, shooting one of his victims in the face and stealing another's car, according to Chicago police. Isaiah Scaife, 19, was arrested Monday at his home in the 14300 block of South Eggelston Avenue in Riverdale and charged with attempted murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and attempted armed robbery.
