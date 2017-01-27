Park Ridge man gets 10 days in jail for killing bicyclist while driving drunk
Ryne San Hamel, 28, of the 1200 block of South Western Avenue in Park Ridge, pleaded guilty to reckless homcide and aggravated drunken driving in the death of Robert "Bobby" Cann as he rode his bicycle Wednesday, May 29, 2013, in the Old Town neighborhood of Chicago. Ryne San Hamel, 28, of the 1200 block of South Western Avenue in Park Ridge, pleaded guilty to reckless homcide and aggravated drunken driving in the death of Robert "Bobby" Cann as he rode his bicycle Wednesday, May 29, 2013, in the Old Town neighborhood of Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Dale
|235,120
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,485,914
|Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R...
|24 min
|2050 man
|32
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|26 min
|Sublime1
|104,797
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,009
|abby1-27-17
|2 hr
|RACE
|1
|abby1-26-17
|3 hr
|RACE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC