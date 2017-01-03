Panavision opens Chicago rental house

Panavision opens Chicago rental house

Panavision , the designer, manufacturer and rental provider of high-precision optics and camera systems, has opened a new 13,000-square foot location in Chicago in an effort to serve a growing number of productions in the Midwest. Panavision Chicago is located at 1554 W. Carroll Avenue, within close vicinity of Cinespace, Chicago Studio City and Essanay stages.

