Panavision opens Chicago rental house
Panavision , the designer, manufacturer and rental provider of high-precision optics and camera systems, has opened a new 13,000-square foot location in Chicago in an effort to serve a growing number of productions in the Midwest. Panavision Chicago is located at 1554 W. Carroll Avenue, within close vicinity of Cinespace, Chicago Studio City and Essanay stages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Magazine.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Dr Guru
|232,835
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,472,027
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Land O 10000 Lakes
|52,089
|Stop The murder ( STOP THE MURDER ) REPENT
|4 hr
|VeganTiger
|4
|white man kidnapped
|4 hr
|VeganTiger
|15
|Cute little video of Wunnerful Immigrants.
|4 hr
|VeganTiger
|6
|outrage white man tortured in chicago
|7 hr
|Sally
|21
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC