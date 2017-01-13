Original Aladdin Adam Jacobs is comin...

Original Aladdin Adam Jacobs is coming to star in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Adam Jacobs, Broadway's original Aladdin in the Disney musical with flying carpet rides, wish-granting genies and catchy tunes like "A Whole New World," will reprise the title role in the North American tour, which begins performances in Chicago this spring. Broadway In Chicago and Disney Theatrical Productions announced Friday that Jacobs' final performance in the Broadway production of "Aladdin" will be Feb. 12. Performances for the tour, likely to run several months in Chicago, begin April 11 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St. Beginning Feb. 14, Aladdin understudy Joshua Dela Cruz will play the title role on Broadway, with Jacobs' long-term replacement to be announced at a later date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word (Dec '08) 1 min boundary painter 6,865
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min southerngirl 1,476,912
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 6 min boundary painter 3,519
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 12 min boundary painter 2,374
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 19 min boundary painter 10,014
abby1-12-17 20 min boundary painter 4
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 53 min WelbyMD 233,562
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC