Original Aladdin Adam Jacobs is coming to star in Chicago

Adam Jacobs, Broadway's original Aladdin in the Disney musical with flying carpet rides, wish-granting genies and catchy tunes like "A Whole New World," will reprise the title role in the North American tour, which begins performances in Chicago this spring. Broadway In Chicago and Disney Theatrical Productions announced Friday that Jacobs' final performance in the Broadway production of "Aladdin" will be Feb. 12. Performances for the tour, likely to run several months in Chicago, begin April 11 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St. Beginning Feb. 14, Aladdin understudy Joshua Dela Cruz will play the title role on Broadway, with Jacobs' long-term replacement to be announced at a later date.

