Off-duty officer wounded in Gold Coast triple shooting

An off-duty Cook County officer was one of three people who were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood, officials said. The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North State Street.

