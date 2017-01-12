Off-duty Chicago police sergeant fires shots at vehicle
Authorities say an off-duty Chicago police sergeant fired shots at a vehicle after a person inside showed a gun during a verbal confrontation on the city's northwest side. Police say the sergeant was walking with acquaintances Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood when a group of people in a vehicle instigated a verbal confrontation.
