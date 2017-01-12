Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like the end of a dream
To many of us at McCormick Place on Tuesday night, it felt a lot like the end of a Chicago dream. You know, those final, increasingly melancholy moments of reverie before someone wakes you up by screaming in your face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Dale
|233,561
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Crossroads50
|1,476,774
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|36 min
|Go Blue Forever
|104,708
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|50 min
|RACE
|10,013
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|231
|Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch.
|4 hr
|Media protects THUGS
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|9 hr
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC