Obama's farewell speech in Chicago fe...

Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like the end of a dream

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

To many of us at McCormick Place on Tuesday night, it felt a lot like the end of a Chicago dream. You know, those final, increasingly melancholy moments of reverie before someone wakes you up by screaming in your face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Dale 233,561
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Crossroads50 1,476,774
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 36 min Go Blue Forever 104,708
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 50 min RACE 10,013
Are democrats destroyed? 1 hr Go Blue Forever 231
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 4 hr Media protects THUGS 8
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 9 hr Recall Mayor Mayer 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,176 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC