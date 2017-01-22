Northwestern Academy opens high-tech Streeterville campus
Northwestern University president Morton Schapiro speaks during the grand opening of Northwestern Academy learning space, Sunday, January 22, 2017, at the Northwestern Streeterville campus. Northwestern University president Morton Schapiro speaks during the grand opening of Northwestern Academy learning space, Sunday, January 22, 2017, at the Northwestern Streeterville campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,483,087
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,100
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|234,470
|29 people shot in about 24 hours: It's not even...
|42 min
|Where is BLM
|2
|Women's March in Chicago: Crowd too big to marc...
|48 min
|former democrat
|2
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|GEORGIA
|2,390
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|honeymylove
|2,180
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC