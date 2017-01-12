New Documentary Details Story Of Failed Chicago Projects
There are 1 comment on the NewsOne story from Thursday, titled New Documentary Details Story Of Failed Chicago Projects. In it, NewsOne reports that:
But nearly 20 years later, the result of the housing's destruction is a complex correlation of blame and causation that " finds a connection between the movement of former public-housing residents, decreased crime in the urban center, and increased crime in relocation neighborhoods ," including the South and West Sides, notes Chicago Magazine . In an article published by The Atlantic titled "American Murder Mystery," Dennis Rosenbaum , a criminologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, explains that many suburbs saw soaring crime rates following the demolition of high-rise housing.
#1 Thursday
yea Chicago is a failed project.
A city mismanaged by greedy corrupt democrats for the past 60 years Chicago is going down the tubes. shows what happens when one corrupt political party is allowed to run amuck too long.
over taxation over regulation has driven business and industry out of the city.
home owners fleeing the excessive taxation.
excessive sales taxes fees fine
sanctuary city BS has allowed too many non working illegal immigrants to steal goods & services from the few remaining working tax payers.
uncontrolled black & illegal street gangs selling drugs shooting up the hood killing other blacks.
yea Chicago is following Detroit into bankruptcy court city population falling like a rock much like Detroit did some years ago
excessive unfunded union contracts going to take the city over the edge.
another failed liberal democrat social experiment
