New book details South Side family's ...

New book details South Side family's story of murder, heartache and - eventually - justice

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Robert Smith visits the former site of an abandoned building where his sister was murdered on the South Side in 1989. Smith has written a book about the case, which went unsolved for 23 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,474,667
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 4 min meryl streep is r... 2
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 9,977
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr WelbyMD 233,293
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr don t drink the k... 62,793
Are democrats destroyed? 7 hr Well Well 205
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 8 hr Go Blue Forever 104,692
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at January 10 at 12:00AM CST

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,002 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC