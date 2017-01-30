Nearly 300 people shot so far this year in Chicago, matching start of violent 2016
An off-duty Cook County deputy was one of three wounded in an early morning shooting in a parking garage in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood. A 3-year-old boy and an off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy were among 27 people shot across Chicago over the weekend, a drop from last weekend but enough to push the number of people hit by gunfire so far this year to nearly 300.
