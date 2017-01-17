Nature museum's alligator snapping turtle to get bigger home
A nature museum in Chicago says a 10-year-old endangered alligator snapping turtle is doing so well that she's being transferred to a new home. The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum plans to transfer "Patsy" from a 75-gallon tank to a 300-plus-gallon tank to accommodate her growth.
