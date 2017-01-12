Nation-Now 42 mins ago 10:25 a.m.Chicago police beset by racial bias, ...

Chicago Police officers talks with another officer near a crime scene where a man was shot in the head as he sat in a vehicle on the 2600 block of West Luther Street on November 16, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago is on pace to see over 700 homicides before the year ends with over 3,000 shootings since the beginning of the year / AFP / Joshua Lott CHICAGO - The Justice Department has concluded that the Chicago Police Department is beset by widespread racial bias, poor training and feckless oversight of officers accused of misconduct.

