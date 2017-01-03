My Windy City elegy - this isn't the ...

My Windy City elegy - this isn't the Chicago I knew: John L. Micek

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., poses for a portrait at his congressional office in Chicago on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. As a congressman, Davis can debate the need for gun control from a public policy perspective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min positronium 1,471,305
Roy O's New Song................."Whining". 5 min Ooftus Goofus 27
white man kidnapped 7 min jimmy jammy 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,688
Are democrats destroyed? 29 min Guest 158
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 32 min Sublime1 104,657
last post wins! (Apr '13) 36 min They cannot kill ... 2,080
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC