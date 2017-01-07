Murder suspect killed in shootout wit...

Murder suspect killed in shootout with cops aboard Metra train in suburban Deerfield

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

One person was shot by police about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2017, on an outbound Milwaukee District North Line Metra train at the Lake Cook Metra station in suburban Deerfield. One person was shot by police about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2017, on an outbound Milwaukee District North Line Metra train at the Lake Cook Metra station in suburban Deerfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,473,074
outrage white man tortured in chicago 10 min Becky 32
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min WelbyMD 233,101
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 43 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,725
Cute little video of Wunnerful Immigrants. 51 min Make-m Slaves 11
Mariah Carey has a Volkswagon sized AZZ. 55 min CouldBaMackTruck 4
And So It Goes... 1 hr Kim Fox 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 hr Go Blue Forever 104,679
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,405 • Total comments across all topics: 277,690,992

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC