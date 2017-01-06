Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.
A National Pizza Week deal, free admission to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 9. The Lincoln Park restaurant celebrates by offering a free single-serving pizza with the purchase of any other single or two-person pie. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Dine at the Lincoln Park spot Mondays in January and you'll get a free lentil soup added to your order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Eye Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|43 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,473,887
|white man kidnapped
|44 min
|Joey
|18
|Worthless Black pieces of sh1t kidnap torture w...
|59 min
|Joey
|2
|Are democrats destroyed?
|2 hr
|Susanm
|191
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|District 1
|233,207
|Bill English-12th St Players (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Long ST
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,755
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC