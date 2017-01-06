Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Red Eye Chicago

A National Pizza Week deal, free admission to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 9. The Lincoln Park restaurant celebrates by offering a free single-serving pizza with the purchase of any other single or two-person pie. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Dine at the Lincoln Park spot Mondays in January and you'll get a free lentil soup added to your order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Eye Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 43 min VetnorsGate 1,473,887
white man kidnapped 44 min Joey 18
Worthless Black pieces of sh1t kidnap torture w... 59 min Joey 2
Are democrats destroyed? 2 hr Susanm 191
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr District 1 233,207
Bill English-12th St Players (Jun '12) 3 hr Long ST 10
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,755
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at January 09 at 12:00AM CST

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC