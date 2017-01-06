Monday: Eat. Drink. Do.

A National Pizza Week deal, free admission to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and more things to do in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 9. The Lincoln Park restaurant celebrates by offering a free single-serving pizza with the purchase of any other single or two-person pie. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Dine at the Lincoln Park spot Mondays in January and you'll get a free lentil soup added to your order.

