Mishkan Chicago brings high-energy service to Elgin synagogue

Rabbi Lizzi Heydemann of Mishkan Chicago is surrounded by Mishkan community members at "Get Higher," Mishkan's celebration of the Jewish High Holidays. Rabbi Lauren Henderson, left, from Mishkan Chicago's Jewish Emergent Network and Rabbi Lizzi Heydemann right, founder and leading rabbi of Mishkan Chicago, lead services at "Get Higher," a celebration of the Jewish High Holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.