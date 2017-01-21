Military academy athlete, 16, accused...

Military academy athlete, 16, accused of sexual assault at gunpoint

A judge Saturday set bail at $600,000 for a 16-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint last month in Humboldt Park. Dimeyon Cole, of the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, is charged as an adult with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, a class X felony, prosecutors said.

