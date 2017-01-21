Military academy athlete, 16, accused of sexual assault at gunpoint
A judge Saturday set bail at $600,000 for a 16-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint last month in Humboldt Park. Dimeyon Cole, of the 3200 block of West Walnut Street, is charged as an adult with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, a class X felony, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,482,519
|please help us
|3 min
|larry
|9
|Climate Change References, Deleted From WH Webs...
|15 min
|YES there is a GOD
|4
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|21 min
|Bash his head IN
|16
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|35 min
|honeymylove
|2,175
|Are democrats destroyed?
|45 min
|Where is my love ...
|248
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|49 min
|Where is my love ...
|234,370
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC