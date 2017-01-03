MICEK: This isn't the Chicago I knew
I was out for a long weekend to visit an old college friend who lived in the city's Lakeview neighborhood. Her apartment was hard against Lake Michigan and mid-fall winds howled in across Lakeshore Drive.
#1 5 hrs ago
it wasn't the Chicago I grew up in either.
My Chicago had lots of jobs many companies hiring folks.
You could get off the boat (yes chicago is a seaport ) or the train or the airplane in the morning and have a job that afternoon.
As my grandparents and many millions of immigrants did.
Most companies have been forced out of Chicago by excessive taxation over regulation by the greedy corrupt democrats who have mis managed the city for the past 60 years.
Chicago had no welfare, no sanctuary city BS it had opportunity jobs and a future. Everyone who wanted to work worked or had a profession.
There is an axiom in governmental economics which states
" What you tax you get less of , what you subsidize you get more of."
Now look around all of Chicago and see what 60 years of one corrupt greedy political democrat party has done to this once great city.
Over 6,000 abandon homes or empty house lots that used to produce real estate tax revenue.
Small homes on small house lots but the houses were well maintained, with small patches of grass Flowers, trees. Places you would want to live in or next door to.
Now Chicago has Several thousand abandon factories or commercial properties that use to produce revenue Jobs and products.
Companies forced out by excessive taxation over regulation Plus pressures from greedy unions.
Thousands of illegal immigrant drug dealers and welfare ho's sucking the life blood out of the city. Producing nothing.
Did you know or care that in 1971 38 Black people were shot to death by other black people and no one cared.
Well the slaughter continues today only the blacks kill larger numbers with impunity.
Over 5,200 blacks some children and babies have been shot to death by other blacks over the past 10 years and no one cares today.
Chicago area police stations have thousands of unsolved uninvestigated homicide cases of blacks killed by blacks and no one cares.
Blacks in the hood wont cooperate or assist police investigation. Blacks don't protest don't complain so the slaughter continues.
Chicago has staggering debt thanks to fiscal mismanagement of the corrupt greedy democrats who have failed to fully fund the excessive retirement promises made to greedy unions.
Hint Hint Hey Chicago there isn't enough money in the city or the state to fund this fiscal mess.
So what date shall we head to bankruptcy court? Hummm?
Chicago is another Detroit in the making a once proud great city run into the ground by one political party mismanagement. Liberal Socialism just doesn't work.
People & business are still moving out of the Chicago area in large numbers and who can blame them?
As a child I could visit the Museum of Science and Industry at 52 nd & Lake shore drive then walk home on a nice sunny Saturday or Sunday to my home at 100th & Yates on the south side no one bothered me
today the Police don't want to drive in some of those neighborhoods .
