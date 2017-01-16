Metalcore firebrands Code Orange talk about their new album and new live show
Pittsburgh four-piece Code Orange bring their cathartic metalcore to Subterranean on Wednesday, January 18 . Last week the band released their third full-length, Forever , which explores a more melodic sound-it dials back the punk rallying cries but doesn't abandon the aggression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|233,803
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,478,679
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|3 min
|Ayn Rand
|1
|amy1-16-17 edited for space
|50 min
|Mrs Gladys Kravitz
|4
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,033
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,303
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,877
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC