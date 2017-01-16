Metalcore firebrands Code Orange talk...

Metalcore firebrands Code Orange talk about their new album and new live show

Pittsburgh four-piece Code Orange bring their cathartic metalcore to Subterranean on Wednesday, January 18 . Last week the band released their third full-length, Forever , which explores a more melodic sound-it dials back the punk rallying cries but doesn't abandon the aggression.

