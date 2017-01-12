Man shot while driving in Englewood neighborhood
A 24-year-old man was shot while he was driving late Saturday morning in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said. Shortly before 11:45 a.m., the victim was driving in the 0 to 100 block of West Eggleston Avenue when he heard gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Panks
|1,482,776
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|District 1
|234,414
|Are democrats destroyed?
|5 min
|Guest
|253
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,094
|please help us
|1 hr
|larry
|28
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Community Disorga...
|62,976
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,178
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC