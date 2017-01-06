Man charged with tying up, groping woman in Bucktown
Police have charged a 23-year-old man with robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood. Edward Malone of Chicago was arrested at his place of work in the 0-100 Block of West Wacker Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|TeaRump Idiots
|1,472,489
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|6 min
|whatimeisit
|2,354
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,009
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Hatti_Hollerand
|2,840
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,092
|outrage white man tortured in chicago
|2 hr
|Ultimate Cracker
|23
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104,676
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC