Man charged with tying up, groping wo...

Man charged with tying up, groping woman in Bucktown

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Police have charged a 23-year-old man with robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood. Edward Malone of Chicago was arrested at his place of work in the 0-100 Block of West Wacker Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min TeaRump Idiots 1,472,489
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 6 min whatimeisit 2,354
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,009
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr Hatti_Hollerand 2,840
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Lovey3639 62,716
last post wins! (Apr '13) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 2,092
outrage white man tortured in chicago 2 hr Ultimate Cracker 23
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 hr Go Blue Forever 104,676
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC