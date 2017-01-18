Lyric Opera of Chicago Announces Audi...

Lyric Opera of Chicago Announces Auditions for Choral Ensemble for 2017-18 Season, March 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions in March 2017 for experienced, classically trained singers who are seeking professional positions in the company's choral ensemble for the 2017-18 season. Musical rehearsals begin in mid-August 2017; the schedule is determined by the shows for which a chorister is contracted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 min They cannot kill ... 2,892
last post wins! (Apr '13) 2 min They cannot kill ... 2,161
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Brad 1,480,063
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 min Mothra 62,890
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 16 min Dr Guru 234,047
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 38 min Into The Night 7,990
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr SweLL GirL 10,070
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC