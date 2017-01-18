Lyric Opera of Chicago Announces Auditions for Choral Ensemble for 2017-18 Season, March 2017
Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions in March 2017 for experienced, classically trained singers who are seeking professional positions in the company's choral ensemble for the 2017-18 season. Musical rehearsals begin in mid-August 2017; the schedule is determined by the shows for which a chorister is contracted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|1 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,892
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,161
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Brad
|1,480,063
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|Mothra
|62,890
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Dr Guru
|234,047
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|38 min
|Into The Night
|7,990
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,070
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC