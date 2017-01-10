Loudmouth Who Disrupted Chicago 'Hamilton' With Pro-Trump Meltdown Pleads Guilty
The man who drunkenly disrupted a November performance of Hamilton in Chicago with a profane, pro-Trump tirade pleaded guilty in court on Monday to charges related to the meltdown. Court document show that John Palmer, 56, of the 100 block of E. Illinois St., pleaded guilty to charges of misdemeanor trespassing, the Tribune reports .
