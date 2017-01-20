Live blog: Coverage of the Women's March on Washington, Chicago
Organizers recently announced they were slightly relocating the Women's March on Chicago rally from Grant Park's music shell to avoid damaging the grass after the forecast called for unseasonably high temperatures and rain. The new site is still adjacent to Grant Park but is on Columbus Drive just north of Jackson Drive, where participants will gather for a rally at 10 a.m. Attendees will march about 11:30 a.m. west on Jackson to Federal Plaza.
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,482,152
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|Lovey794
|62,964
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|Twizzler5783
|234,304
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Genl Forrest
|244
|FRIDAY 1/20/17 PRESIDENT TRUMP. Democrap Tota...
|2 hr
|Genl Forrest
|11
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,092
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|5 hr
|LewisNeedsHeadBas...
|11
