Liquor store clerk shot, injured in Wicker Park

8 hrs ago

Chicago police are looking for a man who shot and wounded a liquor store clerk in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood. A man walked into the liquor store at Division and Damen just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, and got into an argument with the store clerk.

