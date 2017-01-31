Liquor store clerk shot, injured in Wicker Park
Chicago police are looking for a man who shot and wounded a liquor store clerk in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood. A man walked into the liquor store at Division and Damen just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, and got into an argument with the store clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,487,829
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|13 min
|GEORGIA
|2,414
|Are democrats destroyed?
|13 min
|LiquidateAllMuslims
|287
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|14 min
|Driver
|104,818
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|17 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,240
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|Wiki wiki
|63,045
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|25 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|235,835
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC