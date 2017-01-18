Lin-Manuel Miranda To Play 'Hamilton' In Chicago For Oscar Lopez Rivera
Hamilton brainchild Lin-Manuel Miranda says he's coming to Chicago to join, for a night, the local production of the runaway hit he conceived. His appearance would be in honor of Oscar Lopez Rivera, the Puerto Rican nationalist whose sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama late Tuesday afternoon.
