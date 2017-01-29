Lawndale woman accused of shooting re...

Lawndale woman accused of shooting relative

A Lawndale woman is accused of shooting a relative early Saturday during a family gathering in the 1400 block of South Avers Avenue, police said. Angeline Minniefield, who lives on the same block where the shooting took place, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

