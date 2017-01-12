Landmark moment for Chicago police as...

Landmark moment for Chicago police as Justice report to be released

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Mayor Emanuel talks at Union Station about a Justice Department report on the Chicago Police Department to be unveiled Friday. Jan. 12, 2017 Mayor Emanuel talks at Union Station about a Justice Department report on the Chicago Police Department to be unveiled Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min TheIndependentMaj... 1,476,651
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min District 1 233,524
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 17 min _Zoey_ 10,011
last post wins! (Apr '13) 35 min They cannot kill ... 2,133
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 36 min Coconutz9888 62,843
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,296
Are democrats destroyed? 3 hr Genl Forrest 228
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,314 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC