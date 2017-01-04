Kendall inmate charged with squirting feces, urine onto deputies

An inmate at the Kendall County jail in Yorkville is accused of squeezing a shampoo bottle filled with feces and urine on two deputies at the jail. The inmate, Roy L. White, of the 1600 block of North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, was charged with four counts of aggravated battery, all class two felonies; two counts of aggravated assault, both class four felonies; and criminal damage to government supported property, also a class four felony.

