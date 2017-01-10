Jay Schroeder OUT at Mezcaleria Las Flores, Eater Chicago's Bar Of The Year
Big news involving one of Chicago's best bars, as Jay Schroeder -the force behind Mezcaleria Las Flores -has left Eater Chicago's reigning bar of the year . A conflict has been brewing in recent months between Schroeder and the bar's investor group, which includes Sarah Jordan, the acclaimed former pastry chef and proprietor of the adjoining Johnny's Grill.
