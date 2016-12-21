'It's heartbreaking': Bar Toma closes after five years
Mantuano, who also heads up Spiaggia, Terzo Piano and River Roast, was speaking of Bar Toma , the off-Mag Mile pizzeria he created in 2011. Bar Toma closed its doors today, notifying staffers this morning.
