'It's heartbreaking': Bar Toma closes after five years

Mantuano, who also heads up Spiaggia, Terzo Piano and River Roast, was speaking of Bar Toma , the off-Mag Mile pizzeria he created in 2011. Bar Toma closed its doors today, notifying staffers this morning.

