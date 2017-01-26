Irvine 'Trainspotting' Welsh lives in...

Irvine 'Trainspotting' Welsh lives in Chicago and has a new project: a rock opera

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Irvine Welsh, the prolific Scottish author, became famous and successful in 1993 with the publication of his first novel, a rough-and-tumble tale of a group of heroin addicts and thieves in Edinburgh. It was titled "Trainspotting."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... 14 min Phart Quietly 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 235,083
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr OzRitz 1,485,697
News Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R... 4 hr davy 30
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Paris 63,007
President 666 Has Arrived 5 hr Caligula Nero Trump 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 7 hr Butbut 104,790
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC