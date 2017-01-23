IPRA releases videos of foot chase leading to teen's shooting death by cop
Police work the scene where Kajuan Raye was fatally shot by Sgt. John Poulos on the night of Nov. 23. A black-and-white surveillance video released by the Independent Police Review Authority Monday night shows 19-year-old Kajuan Raye sprinting away from an Englewood District police sergeant before the officer fatally shot the teenager in November.
