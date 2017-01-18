IPRA releases video from fatal November police shooting

Independent Police Review Authority The Independent Police Review Authority on Tuesday released surveillance video of Chicago Police officers fatally shooting a man who fired on another man near a busy West Englewood intersection. A lieutenant signed a tactical response report saying the two officers who opened fire "acted within Departmental guidelines" in the Nov. 18, 2016, shooting of 26-year-old Darius Jones, according to the newly released case files .

