IPRA releases video from fatal Novemb...

IPRA releases video from fatal November police shooting

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Independent Police Review Authority The Independent Police Review Authority on Tuesday released surveillance video of Chicago Police officers fatally shooting a man who fired on another man near a busy West Englewood intersection. A lieutenant signed a tactical response report saying the two officers who opened fire "acted within Departmental guidelines" in the Nov. 18, 2016, shooting of 26-year-old Darius Jones, according to the newly released case files .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,479,752
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Jacques in Orleans 234,019
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 2 hr RACE 2,378
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,309
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,987
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 2 hr RACE 3,526
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr RACE 10,060
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC