IPRA releases new video of deadly Chicago police shooting
There are 2 comments on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 7 hrs ago, titled IPRA releases new video of deadly Chicago police shooting. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:
Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority has released surveillance video of a deadly police shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Darius Jones was shot and killed by police at 69th and Damen after police say Jones opened fire on another man.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,376
Location hidden
|
#1 6 hrs ago
WHY IS THERE NEVER ANY VIDEO OF DEADLY THUG SHOOTINGS ?....Seem's weird....
|
#2 1 hr ago
cops one---thugs zero
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|southerngirl
|1,479,907
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|44 min
|GEORGIA
|2,380
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|47 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,157
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|47 min
|GEORGIA
|3,529
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|57 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|234,026
|NO Negrah HATE CRIMES,Ha Media protected
|58 min
|Jimmy Brown NFL FB
|10
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|1 hr
|NeedsANewHeadBashing
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC