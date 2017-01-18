IPRA releases new video of deadly Chi...

IPRA releases new video of deadly Chicago police shooting

There are 2 comments on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 7 hrs ago, titled IPRA releases new video of deadly Chicago police shooting.

Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority has released surveillance video of a deadly police shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Darius Jones was shot and killed by police at 69th and Damen after police say Jones opened fire on another man.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,376

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
WHY IS THERE NEVER ANY VIDEO OF DEADLY THUG SHOOTINGS ?....Seem's weird....
red dawn

Highlands, TX

#2 1 hr ago
cops one---thugs zero
