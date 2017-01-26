Indictments in Chicago torture case expected Friday
There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from Yesterday, titled Indictments in Chicago torture case expected Friday. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Clockwise from upper left, Brittany Covington, Tesfaye Cooper and Jordan Hill, all 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, are accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a hate crime stemming from an attack on a Crystal Lake 18-year-old. Cook County prosecutors will likely announce indictments Friday against four people charged with kidnapping and attacking a Crystal Lake teen whose ordeal was streamed live on Facebook.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Hope these ignorant n word fools are being charged with a racial hate crimes and discrimination.
then Jessie fillmypcketsfirst Jackson, al notverymentally Sharpton, along with the retarded civil rights has bee icon even Maxine waters the dumbest black woman in america will have whole bunch of things to rant and rave about.
bet even louie farrycon and the rev not so wright will chime in also.
say where are all those civil rights marchers?
this was a race fueled hate crime they should be in the streets demanding justice, burning looting CVS stores and other words acting like the ignorant racist fools they are.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,486,338
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|235,187
|Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R...
|7 min
|spud
|51
|President 666 Has Arrived
|1 hr
|American
|4
|Trump Falsely Claimed 2 People Were Fatally Sho...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|7
|John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got...
|3 hr
|Ozinga
|17
|A Couple of Dittys.
|5 hr
|Austin Edwards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC