Inauguration bar-hopping in Chicago's most pro-Trump neighborhood
The 2016 presidential election confirmed what most of us already knew: Chicago is a blue city in a red nation. But even within this blue island there are some red oases, chief among them Mount Greenwood in the 19th ward on the city's far southwest side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,970
|Are democrats destroyed?
|5 hr
|Well Well
|245
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|ester povington
|1,482,306
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Well Well
|234,313
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|8 hr
|Well Well
|12
|FRIDAY 1/20/17 PRESIDENT TRUMP. Democrap Tota...
|11 hr
|Genl Forrest
|11
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|13 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,092
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC