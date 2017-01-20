In Chicago, Obama's legacy is visible

In Chicago, Obama's legacy is visible

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

A mural at Glenwood and Lunt in Rogers Park commemorates the kick off of Obama's U.S. Senate campaign at the adjacent Heartland Cafe. As the world watched Donald Trump take the oath as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, I traveled across the city where the 44th, Barack Obama, left his mark-literally and figuratively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min Dr Guru 234,385
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min Panks 1,482,584
please help us 2 hr larry 23
last post wins! (Apr '13) 4 hr They cannot kill ... 2,176
Climate Change References, Deleted From WH Webs... 4 hr YES there is a GOD 4
Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack... 4 hr Bash his head IN 16
Are democrats destroyed? 5 hr Where is my love ... 248
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,190 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC