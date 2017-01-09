Impact Statement gives rape victims a chance to speak out

From the time she was nine until she was 13, Sasha Hatfield's stepfather repeatedly raped her. Her case had a more satisfying conclusion than most: this past summer, after a long and drawn-out legal process, including a jury trial during which she testified and read an impact statement about how the rapes had affected her, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison.

