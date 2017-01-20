Immigration, criminal justice top agenda for anti-Trump protesters in Chicago
Students and community members staged a walkout and rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago to protest the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. Students and community members staged a walkout and rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago to protest the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,481,770
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|JRB
|234,246
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|38 min
|Into The Night
|62,958
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Concerned_American
|2,902
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Concerned_American
|2,169
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|CrunchyBacon
|104,729
|Trumps first words
|1 hr
|Joey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC