Hundreds Of Dog Statues Will Soon Line Magnificent Mile To Honor Fallen Police

Starting this summer, Chicago will get its latest parade of animal-related public art. Some 200 dog statues will be on display downtown, primarily along Michigan Avenue, as part of a collaboration between the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and PAWS Chicago.

