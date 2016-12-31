Hundreds march with crosses as powerf...

Hundreds march with crosses as powerful symbol of gun violencea s human toll

There are 2 comments on the WGN-TV Chicago story from Sunday, titled Hundreds march with crosses as powerful symbol of gun violencea s human toll. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:

Chicago is finishing 2016 with a dubious milestone: this year the city has logged more homicides than any other major American city. Advocates and activists joined family and friends Saturday to honor the survivors and victims of Chicago's gun violence with a march down Michigan Ave Saturday carrying nearly 800 wooden crosses, each one representing a victim of homicide in Chicago this year.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 4 hrs ago
too little too late negros

like most negro reactions to real world events the march is a waste of time

where you blacks been all these years ??

Blacks in Chicago been shooting killing and wounding other blacks for 50 years

you stood by watching 13,000 black children be killed and buried over the past 25 years and you sat on your hands saying nothing doing nothing??? shame on you.

you lazy black spineless fools should have been out in the streets marching on the black & illegal immigrant drug dealers homes demanding they stop killing your children you should have marched on the mayors house demanding he stop the slaughter you should have demanded your n word president take action to end the slaughter. get in his face

you should have slapped your fool teens up side the head take the guns out force them to get a job or join the military GET A LIFE

so where your naacp fools been hiding out? they could have been out front on the issue they take your money and give you nothing in return just pompous arrogant fools

your congressional n word caucus morons could have done something anything? these folks are a waste of sperm

you been voting democrat for 60 years why didn't you demand the democrats step up and stop the slaughter??

but you all did nothing said nothing shame on you one and all you deserve the funerals you earned them by your inaction
ThomasA

Birmingham, AL

#2 4 hrs ago
When the police come to investigate the crime scene, no one has seen or heard anything plus they won't talk to help the investigation. The only thing they are will to do is show their azzes in front of the cameras for the NEWS AT 6:00 &10:00 When the Black citizens finally have had enough killing, they will cooperate. Until then, the body count continues.
