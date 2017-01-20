How Weekend Demonstrations Will Disrupt Traffic & Public Transit

"Donald Trump and the reactionary core of the Republican Party are coming to power in 2017 on a platform of racism, sexism, xenophobia, and pro-corporate policies. We must build an independent, working-class mass movement that vows to use every ounce of our collective body and spirit to stand against Trump's reactionary agenda from Day 1." The primary organization behind the event is the Chicago Socialist Alternative.

