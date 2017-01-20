How Weekend Demonstrations Will Disrupt Traffic & Public Transit
"Donald Trump and the reactionary core of the Republican Party are coming to power in 2017 on a platform of racism, sexism, xenophobia, and pro-corporate policies. We must build an independent, working-class mass movement that vows to use every ounce of our collective body and spirit to stand against Trump's reactionary agenda from Day 1." The primary organization behind the event is the Chicago Socialist Alternative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Susanm
|1,482,005
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,092
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|234,292
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|2 hr
|LewisNeedsHeadBas...
|11
|BENZOS and others available
|6 hr
|Meds
|1
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|GEORGIA
|3,543
|Fot the Deplorable Masses.
|7 hr
|red dawn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC