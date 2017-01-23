How Chicago Bars Got So Many Old Style Signs

Oswaldo Alvarez sees the white signs, now yellowed by age, hanging from neighborhood bars as he drives through Chicago. These signs feature the red-white-and-blue Old Style beer logo on the top, with a lower partition that reads "Bottles and Cans," "On Draft," "Cold Beer," "Cerveza Fria," "Zimne Piwo," or "Package Goods."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.