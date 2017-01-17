High percentage of gunshot injuries in Chicagoland not treated at designated trauma centers

In Cook County, Illinois, which has 19 trauma centers, nearly one-third of gunshot wounds from 2009 to 2013 were treated outside of designated trauma centers, according to a study published online by JAMA Surgery . Each year in the United States, more than 110,000 persons are injured by firearms and more than 30,000 of the wounded die from their injuries.

