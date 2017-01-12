Heartland Blood Centers is in critica...

Heartland Blood Centers is in critical need of several blood types

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Heartland Blood Centers are reporting less than a one-day supply of O+, O-, B+ and B-, with the potential to reach critical levels on all other types. Donate in January and receive a $10 Noodles & Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,478,151
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,715
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min Paris 62,855
News Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th... 37 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 17
Tuesday is Punch Liberals in the Face Day! 1 hr Thinking RIght 1
Are democrats destroyed? 2 hr Genl Forrest 236
"I regret," she announced with a smile,..... 2 hr These are Great 9
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC