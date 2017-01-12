Heartland Blood Centers is in critical need of several blood types
Heartland Blood Centers are reporting less than a one-day supply of O+, O-, B+ and B-, with the potential to reach critical levels on all other types. Donate in January and receive a $10 Noodles & Co.
