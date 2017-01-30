Gresham man charged with attempted mu...

Gresham man charged with attempted murder in Gold Coast shooting of off-duty deputy

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Clifton Banks, 36, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder related to a Gold Coast shooting early Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Clifton Banks, 36, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder related to a Gold Coast shooting early Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,487,231
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,031
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min District 1 235,571
last post wins! (Apr '13) 16 min They cannot kill ... 2,226
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 39 min boundary painter 10,154
Word (Dec '08) 40 min boundary painter 6,874
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 47 min boundary painter 3,561
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC